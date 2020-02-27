Keeping it real. Ben Affleck revealed he does not shelter his children from his mistakes. The 47-year-old shared he does his best to keep his kids in the loop while building trust and strengthening their bond after his 2019 relapse.

“Kids are resilient,” Ben said in an interview with People magazine. “They appreciate the truth. Kids, if you’re honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That’s my approach to fatherhood.”

Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock

He continued to explain how honesty is the best policy, even during “tough times.” The actor reiterated, “I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you’re feeling and when you’re not feeling good, to say ‘this is difficult for me’ and to reach out to their parent and teachers.”

Ben definitely had a rough couple of months in 2019, and it sounds like he came clean about it to his kids. In October 2019, the Way Back star had a relapse after over a year of sobriety. Since then, he has been using his platform to share his struggles with addiction and divorce.

In mid-February, the dad of three admitted his “biggest regret” was divorcing Jennifer Garner to The New York Times. Before and after the couple went their separate ways, Jen was his “tower of strength” a source told In Touch exclusively. “When he hit rock bottom, she was always there for him no matter what,” the insider dishes. “If he could turn back time and change certain things, he would. … Ben’s had time to reflect on life since the split and regrets the way he treated Jen.”

Despite the mistakes he’s made in the past, he does his best to move forward. “You have to be able to forgive yourself as parents and say I’m not always going to do this perfectly. I’m going to do my best,” he told People. “I’m going to try my hardest. Sometimes I’m going to say and do the wrong thing but, like I said, kids are okay with that. If you’re honest and love them.”