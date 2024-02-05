Ben Affleck returned to the 2024 Grammys in a new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial one year after going viral for his unamused facial expressions and sparking a parade of “sad Affleck” memes.

The commercial, which aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, started with a news clip of Ben, 51, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, attending the 2023 award show with the headline reading, “Boredest Man in the World.”

“Keep laughing,” he said in the clip while taking a sip of his iced coffee. “He’s bored. No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?”

In the next scene, Ben is seemingly talking to the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 54, as he answers the phone asking, “What’s going on baby?”

“I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh,” he explained over the phone. “I had come up with like some beats. And then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on the record.’ I even had a persona like J. Lo or like B. Lo. That’s the bad version obviously.”

Asking J. Lo if she “had any time,” he’s clearly rejected as his face immediately falls after hearing her response. “I understand,” he replied as he held his Dunkin’ drink close to his face.

The next scene chronicled Ben as he attempted to become a recording artist, enlisting the help of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

“Maybe you can show me how it looks like,” he asked her as Charli, 19, did a dance move where she lifted her leg level to her face. After being unsuccessful, the actor motivated himself in a long monologue as he put a donut-shapped chain over his neck.

“They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a popstar? Underestimate Boston? At your peril,” he continued, ending his statement with “This is a me,” a nod his wife’s album with the same title.

Ben became an instant meme during the Grammy Awards in February 2023, when he was spotted looking bored and miserable next to his wife. The Gone Girl actor later dispelled the rumors, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t sad at all.

“I had a good time at the Grammys,” Ben told the outlet one month after going viral, adding that he decided to attend the show with wife because he assumed there would “be good music.” “At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun.”

The actor went on to say that he saw the moment Grammy host Trevor Noah approached their table and knew he and Jennifer would be on camera.