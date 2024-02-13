Jennifer Lopez finally weighed in on “Sad Affleck” one year after fans meme-ified Ben Affleck’s ​viral moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, during which he seemed less than impressed at music’s biggest night.

In her upcoming documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Jennifer, 54, described the moment Jane Fonda, who stars alongside the pop icon in her upcoming autobiographical film, expressed her concern for the media attention surrounding Ben’s seemingly low mood.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that s–t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Jane said at one point during the documentary, ​per Variety ​in an interview published on Tuesday, February 13. Her comments came from a place of genuine concern, as the actress admitted to feeling “invested” in the power couple.

However, J. Lo was quick to assure the legendary actress that “nothing” was wrong with her husband, 51. “He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man’” she joked.

That may be an understatement. After a photo of Ben, smoking a cigarette while sighing and looking stressed, first went viral, fans jumped at any chance to keep the running joke going.

Soon, photos of the coffee lover circulated around the internet every time he was photographed getting his caffeine fix from Dunkin’, resulting in him starring in two back-to-back Super Bowl commercials for the brand.

In his Super Bowl LVIII spot, Ben auditioned to be on his wife’s next album as a member of a fictional group called the “DunKings,” which also featured Tom Brady and Matt Damon.

And while J L.o’s working on new music in the fictional world, in real life, retirement may be on the horizon for the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer. The upcoming release of her three-part, self-funded, $20 million passion project may mark the end of her decades-long career.

“The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 12. “It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J. Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled.”

She continued, calling the release of her ninth studio album and corresponding film, This Is Me… Now, on February 16, “the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one.”

She concluded, “So I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”