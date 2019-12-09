He was so young. Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice Wrld, died after having a seizure in Midway Airport in Chicago on December 8, at just 21 years old. The more details we receive about the performer’s tragic passing, the more heartbreaking the loss is. An autopsy performed on him on Monday, December 9, was inconclusive, and additional tests are being done to determine exactly how he died, Natalia Derevyanny, the Director of Communications of the Cook County Bureau of Administration, confirmed in a statement to In Touch. “Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology,” the statement continued, and those tests are being completed to determine the exact cause of death.

A report claimed the rapper was seen swallowing Percocet pills in what was believed to be an attempt to hide them from FBI and FAA agents who were waiting for Juice and his entourage to deplane in Chicago. Another report claimed federal agents confiscated 70 pounds of marijuana from several suitcases that were onboard the rapper’s private jet.

Not long after Juice Wrld’s sudden death, P.O. Matlock confirmed his passing in a statement to In Touch. “[A] 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced [dead]. Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation. No further information at this time,” the statement read.

The rapper’s flight landed early on Sunday morning after departing from California, according to reports. After he got off the plane, eyewitnesses said he suffered the seizure as he made his way through the Chicago airport. According to law enforcement sources, he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived to assist, but he, unfortunately, did not make it. He was alive when he was being transported to the hospital, but passed shortly after he arrived.

The rapper was a fairly recent star in the hip-hop world. He released his first single, “Forever” in 2015 via SoundCloud, and followed it up with “Too Much Cash” in 2017. His 2018 song, “All Girls Are the Same,” reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And his 2018 single, “Lucid Dreams,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts and was certified 5-times platinum, helping to solidify him as a success in the music industry.

The day Juice Wrld passed away, YouTuber FaZe Banks (real name: Richard Bengtson) shared the final tip he gave the rapper before his death in an Instagram Story update. “It’s so true, bro. You’re about to have the year of your f–king life. Don’t get wrapped up in the dumb s–t, and you’ll be up there,” the 28-year-old told the late rapper via a screenshot. “Love, bro,” Juice Wrld replied.

Over a year later, the “All Girls Are the Same” performer replied to FaZe’s advice and wrote, “Yoo. That advice you gave me, LOL. Some of the same s–t I’ma [sic] say to my kid.” The performer will definitely be missed by all those who knew him.