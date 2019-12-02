Hot tea alert! YouTube star Alissa Violet publicly roasted her ex-boyfriend Faze Banks (real name Ricky Banks) and accused him of cheating on her. The blonde beauty — who previously dated Jake Paul — unleashed on the fellow influencer via Twitter during the early hours of December 2.

It all started when the 23-year-old responded to a thread that asked: “How did you find out you were being cheated on?” The blonde beauty wrote, “I was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so I checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl.” She corrected herself in a separate tweet and noted that she meant the “guest wing of the house.” Ouch.

Courtesy of Faze Banks Instagram

“I love you,” Banks, 27, tweeted shortly after, seemingly in response to Alissa’s accusations. However, the half-hearted message didn’t sit well with her. “Did you ‘love me’ when I’ve been asking you for five months to help out with OUR dogs but you told me to ship them to my parents in Ohio because it was ‘too much for you?'” she responded.

did you “love me” when you texted that girl that you were on your way to her hotel room at 6 am to ‘get weird’ while i was sleeping next to you? — Alissa Violet (@AlissaViolet) December 2, 2019

It didn’t stop there. “Did you ‘love me’ when you texted that girl that you were on your way to her hotel room at 6 a.m. to ‘get weird’ while I was sleeping next to you?” Alissa added in another tweet. She also shared alleged text messages between her and Banks — who she renamed “Scumbag” in her phone — where she accused him of cheating on a few different occasions.

did you “love me” when you broke 8 of my phones? — Alissa Violet (@AlissaViolet) December 2, 2019

She also claimed he “broke eight of my phones” and “smashed in” the back window of a car.

The pair confirmed their split on July 5 after two years of dating. At the time, the blonde beauty simply wrote, “Single Alissa thrives,” on Twitter. Faze gave a much more detailed explanation of what supposedly went wrong.

Courtesy of Faze Banks Instagram

“Alissa and I decided about a month ago that we should take some time apart. Love that girl to death and always will. I’ll never say a bad word about her. This s—t’s about as hard to deal with as it gets. Please respect our privacy through this,” he wrote about their split.

To clarify too, this wasn’t one sided by any means. Just like everything else we’ve ever done, it was a team decision. Alissa is the most amazing soul I’ve ever come in contact with. She deserves love and support. She’ll continue to have mine forever. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) July 6, 2019

He added in a separate tweet, “To clarify too, this wasn’t one-sided by any means. Just like everything else we’ve ever done, it was a team decision. Alissa is the most amazing soul I’ve ever come in contact with. She deserves love and support. She’ll continue to have mine forever.”

It’s unclear what made Alissa air their dirty laundry, but something tells us this drama is just beginning.