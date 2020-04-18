Kardashians In Quarantine: See What Your Favorite Family Is Up to While Stuck at Home

Sure, they may be staying in gorgeous mansions with pools, gyms, and walk-in refrigerators, but the Kardashians and Jenners are still forced to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic just like everyone else. Everybody’s favorite fam has been doing their best to keep busy while stuck in the house, and they’ve come up with some pretty creative solutions.

For her part, Kim Kardashian has been taking a stab at more mundane tasks like playing with the kids, doing laundry, and studying for the Bar exam to become a lawyer — between several talk show appearances and making a social distancing PSA with daughter North West.

Then there’s Khloé Kardashian, who shocked fans by revealing she’s quarantining with her ex, Tristan Thompson. The pair wanted to both be around for their daughter True, especially when she celebrated her second birthday on April 12. They gave her tons of presents, sang “Happy Birthday” and even enjoyed an adorable cake as a family.

