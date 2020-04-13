Daddy’s little girl! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have been celebrating daughter True’s second birthday while quarantining at home, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have a fun celebration. In honor of the tot’s big day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flooded her social media with photos of her daughter — including one never-before-seen photo of the little girl and her dad.

The October 2019 shot shows Tristan, 29, and True, 2, laughing hysterically together during what looks like snack time. In the picture, the adorable toddler dons a chef hat and apron over her velvet gray outfit. It looks like the delicious treat True was chowing down on wasn’t one of her own kitchen creations, however. While she may have been playing restaurant, her dad hung onto a baby food pouch for her.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to the throwback, Khloé, 35, also shared current videos of the father-daughter duo as they blew out the candles on one of two sweetly decorated cakes. It’s clear the parents spoiled their little girl for her big day — and she clearly loved having them both together. The trio has been quarantining as a family unit amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

An insider close to the former Kardashian couple exclusively told In Touch the exes are “getting along nicely” despite their previously rocky relationship: “They look like a happy, loving family.” And mom Kris Jenner — who’s been pushing her daughter to have more children with the NBA star in recent episodes of KUWTK — is completely on board with the quarantine crew. “Kris and Khloé both see the changes in Tristan,” the source continued. “That may all change when the quarantine ban is lifted … [but] let’s hope this lasts.”

Though Khloé and Tristan “say they are just friends,” a previous insider told In Touch some members of the family suspect sparks may be reigniting. The Kardashian clan is “convinced there’s more” between the exes than a platonic coparenting relationship. Though “they’re getting on better than ever,” the source said the mom of one has particularly struggled in the past while trying to “shut down her feelings” for the basketball player. “[There is] still love between them.”