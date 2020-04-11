The show must go on. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 10, to reveal how she’s continuing to film season 18 of her family’s hit E! reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, amid social distancing and self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old showed off her little setup, which included a lot of professional-looking equipment. “Okay, I just want to show you guys that in the guest room, we have set up a confessional and I still am filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians but shot all on iPhones,” the KKW Beauty founder explained as she gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek. “I am the camera person, I am the lighting person, I am hair and makeup. So I’m going to try to figure this out. This is the first day that we’re doing it, so there is clear instructions. It says ‘power on here,’ I know I can do this. Power on, okay the monitor should go on, there it is. We have our lights. I did my hair and makeup today myself. Okay so it says record, press record, I see the button.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Once Kim was sure she was recording, she showed fans her KUWTK producers, who were working with her on a call via Zoom. “Okay guys so I have our producers, camera guy Vince, we have everyone that’s gonna direct me on how to really do the confessionals myself on Zoom. I just wanted you guys to get a good inside scoop,” she continued. “You guys might think that I’m all fancy on the top, but I’m wearing my pajamas and socks on the bottom since no one can see. And we will get started, right guys?”

But before they could begin filming the confessionals, which are the on-camera interviews featured on the show, it seems like Kim was experiencing an issue with the sound. “What do I have to do?” Kim asked. A sound person on the Zoom call gave her instructions about how to make sure her microphone is on and recording her audio. He instructed her to check the monitor to make sure she sees two levels which should be bouncing up and down when she talks. “Okay, 1 and 2, I don’t see that? Am I blind?” Kim said. “It’s not but I see a paper here that says ‘turn on mic,’ but I don’t see a mic though.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The sound person then guided her through steps to find the microphone, which was attached at the top of the camera. They also directed her on how to switch it on. “I got it, see? My levels are working, that’s a little microphone sign,” Kim said, clearly proud of herself. “Okay, I did this once and I’m acting like I’m a full-time professional.”

It seems like fans will get to see the confessionals Kim filmed at her home during upcoming episodes later in the season.

