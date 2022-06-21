Hormone Free Birth Control That Lets You Make The Rules

Written in partnership with Phexxi®

Tell extra hormones to take a hike. The easy to use, here when you need it Phexxi is the hormone free birth control that lets you make the rules.

Phexxi puts you in control, letting you set the mood and letting you decide when the moment is right.

Plus, the process to get a prescription for Phexxi is super easy. Simply fill out a quick online questionnaire, connect virtually with a board-certified doctor and, if prescribed, get Phexxi delivered straight to your door.

For more information visit phexxi.com.

INDICATION

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi®.

Continue reading for full Important Safety Information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

