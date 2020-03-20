Built for supermodel royalty! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz may be hiding out in self-quarantine in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least they are doing it in style! The newlyweds share a lavish estate in the heart of Los Angeles with breathtaking views of the city. Scroll below to see photos of their beautiful home.

Perched on a hillside, there is tons outdoor space for Heidi’s children — Helene and Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — to run wild. From the looks of it, the 46-year-old has quite a green thumb with her several gardening boxes overlooking the metropolis. Her home is equally as sprawling as her land. Luckily, Heidi has lots of space to move around while she takes things easy indoors.

On March 14, the Project Runway alum took to Instagram to share how she and Tom are practicing “social distancing” by kissing through a window.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” Heidi, 46, explained. “We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker … even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. [red heart emoji] These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important — the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world.”

On March 17, Heidi gave fans an update on how the couple is holding up. “Tom is OK, his test came back negative. I get my results on Thursday.” The beauty has yet to reveal is she tested positive for the virus or not.

