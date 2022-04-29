Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa aren’t ones for socializing with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, and her new husband, Josh Hall. While the former Flip or Flop cohosts share two children, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, Heather tells In Touch exclusively that the two couples keep their parenting time apart and do not do joint activities as a group.

“We keep it separate, and we really focus on our house and raising the kids how we want to at our house and healthy habits here. And so, we just really focus on our household,” Heather reveals.

“But obviously, we communicate for the children. Her and I mainly do,” she continued, referring to Christina. “And you know, obviously, we’re raising kids, and they’re half the time over there, half the time with us. So, we do communicate for the children.”

Heather became Taylor and Brayden’s stepmother when she and Tarek wed in October 2021. The kids are now adjusting to getting their second stepdad in less than two years. Christina wed second husband Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed a son, Hudson, the following September. One year later, the Christina on the Coast star announced in September 2020 that she was splitting from Ant. Their divorce was later finalized in June 2021.

In March 2021, the mother of three began dating Josh. The two fell hard for each other, and she went public with announcing their whirlwind romance in July 2021. Two months later, the pair got engaged. Christina and Josh secretly wed sometime in 2022, though the date has not been revealed. Her marriage was confirmed when she changed the name on her real estate license to “Christina Hall” in paperwork obtained by In Touch on April 5.

While Heather, Tarek, Christina and Josh seem to have a smooth arrangement when it comes to custody and visitation with Taylor and Brayden, the same can’t be said for Christina and Ant. The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host has filed for full custody of Hudson amid claims that Christina is an absentee mom who has been using their son for commercial money-making ventures.

Ant alleged that his ex-wife has spent “nine full days each month” with their son over the last 20 months in court papers obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 28. He also claimed that when Hudson is with his mother, Christina uses him in paid commercial social media posts. Ant asked the judge to prevent her from using Hudson in any “commercial endeavor” unless he gives permission, the site reported.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina said in a statement to Life and Style. She continued, “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”