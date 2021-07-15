Moving forward. Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead have reached a settlement regarding their assets post-divorce, a source confirms to In Touch.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, will maintain ownership of four properties located in California and one in Tennessee. Haack also gets to keep a Range Rover and a Bentley, in addition to her 8.5-carat, 16-diamond wedding ring.

As for Anstead, 42, he will get to keep 100 percent ownership of his businesses as well as seven vehicles, including a Range Rover, Land Rover, 2019 Lotus Type 62, Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang and a Comet. TMZ was first to report on how the cordial exes divided up their assets on Thursday, July 15.

In late June, Haack and the former Wheeler Dealers host finalized their divorce nine months after splitting up. At the time, it was revealed they would be sharing custody of their 22-month-old son, Hudson, going forward.

The duo previously announced they were calling it quits in September 2020. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV star captioned a photo of herself and Anstead walking into the sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Haack and the U.K. native exchanged their vows in December 2018, shortly before welcoming son Hudson in September 2019.

Since parting ways, the mom of three, who also shares kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, went public with a new romance. Anstead also found love with Chicago actress Renée Zellweger.

Haack recently defended her budding romance with boyfriend Joshua Hall and explained why she wants to give love another chance.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. … We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.” She continued, “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions … So, yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”