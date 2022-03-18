The end of an era. Tarek El Moussa reflected on his and ex-wife Christina Haack’s HGTV show Flip or Flop right before the last episode aired on Thursday, March 17.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on TV,” the real estate investor, 40, wrote on an Instagram post. “It’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.”

The TV personality went on to say how he had “been reminiscing and looking back through pictures” this whole week, “trying to find the right ones to post” those moments that “truly represent” the “wild ride” the show had been for him. He concluded that it was “almost impossible” to capture in one post what the entire series and experience meant for him, gushing that after a decade of filming the show, it felt like he had a “massive family all around the world.”

The gratitude didn’t stop there. Tarek dedicated a special paragraph to his business partner and ex-wife, Christina, 38.

“A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish her nothing but the best!” He wrote about his costar. “I would say I’m going to miss you guys but .. I’m not going anywhere,” he continued, inserting a sunglasses emoji. “I can’t wait to show you what comes next!”

The Christina on the Coast star took to her own Instagram to post about the final episode, writing a special thank you to all the viewers of the show. “I’ll always remember some of the crazy/very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping/design along the way.” She teased future HGTV appearances by ending the post with, “The good news is I’ll be bringing more stunning projects to Christina On the Coast + more to come … @hgtv To be continued … “

While it remains unclear whether the costars will ever work on a show together as business partners, both Christina and Tarek emphasized that this was not the end for them as individuals in the real estate media world.

Flip or Flop premiered in 2013 showing the costars’ journey to buying distressed properties together and flipping them to be of value. Both Christina and Tarek started as real estate agents in California but switched career gears after the housing market crashed in 2008.

The exes married in 2009 and eventually split in 2018. They share two children together, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. Christina also shares a son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

Tarek is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and Christina is engaged to Texas realtor Joshua Hall.