Justin Bieber has always seemed to treat wife Hailey Bieber like an absolute queen, crediting their marriage for turning his life around. But the model is having to shoot down cruel rumors that he’s mean to her and mistreats her.

Hailey, 24, opened up on the latest episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, about how haters are completely off base when it comes to claims of poor treatment “You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she explained. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”

The model went on to elaborate how fortunate she is to have found someone like Justin, 27, who goes out of his way to let her know how amazing she is.

“I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So, when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing,” she shared.

The couple just made a loved-up appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, looking so gorgeous and happy together. Hailey revealed that she and Justin are “obsessed” with one another. The pair just celebrated three years of marriage on September 13 and will celebrate the second anniversary of their gorgeous formal wedding ceremony on September 30.

“If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship,’ well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together,” she gushed.

Hailey revealed that Justin is always there to help remind her how special she is, especially when she’s feeling down from too much negativity on social media.

“I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I’m like, ‘This is too much, and all the things people are saying, I can’t take it today,'” she said. “Again, he’ll come in and be like, ‘Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you’re good and you’re secure and you’re loved, and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.'”

“To be honest, he’s my best friend, so sometimes, you don’t even have to say anything,” she said of when she goes through down days, adding, “Sometimes, you can just be there.”