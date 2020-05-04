A moment of reflection. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) admitted married life has its challenges in a video shared to Facebook on Monday, May 4.

“The hardest thing about being married, for me … there are things I need to work on, forgiveness things, jealously things, insecurities, that I didn’t realize I had until I decided to spend my life with you,” Justin, 26, said in the video as the two interviewed each other during an afternoon on their rowboat. “There were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had. That was really hard to work through those things, but I think we chose to work through those things. I feel that since I’ve worked through a lot of those things, you and I are closer together.”

On a lighter note, the “Yummy” singer also shared some of the joys of matrimony. “I think the security marriage gives you and that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, which is something you’ve done amazing for me,” he candidly shared, adding that his wife, 23, was “there” when he was “really struggling.” He continued, “You and I are in the best place we’ve ever been, and I think it’s really fun to just experience new things with you and travel with you.”

Lake Day with the Biebers Hailey and I hit up the lake I used to fish in as a kid Posted by Justin Bieber on Saturday, April 25, 2020

In January, the performer revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019. “Not only that, but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy and overall health,” he wrote in a vulnerable Instagram post. Shortly after, Justin posted a docuseries detailing his medical issues and highlighting how supportive Hailey has been during his time of need. The series showed the beauty researching his illness and being on top of his medications.

The happy couple are clearly devoted to one another. After tying the knot at city hall in 2018, they later held a lavish wedding in September 2019. Those who attended the affair said it was “the wedding of the year,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding, “Everyone had a blast.”