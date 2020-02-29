Yeah, she’s got that yummy yummy … and some major skills, too! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she revealed the one party trick that led to her rekindled romance with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Host Jimmy Fallon chatted with Hailey, 23, about her recent Elle photoshoot and asked her if she had done any “party tricks” while on set. “I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. You opened a beer bottle with your teeth,” the 45-year-old said.

“It was really fun, and there was actually another funny story behind this, and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth and the next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone,” the model revealed. “And it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you, I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night, you were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that, it was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

She continued, “So I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark romance again. Yup, that is true.”

Hailey and Justin, 25, met in 2009 when she was just 13 years old — and it was all thanks to her dad, Stephen Baldwin. She opened up about what their first meeting was like. “I know, sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation. But, we met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there, he was no more than 15, I think,” she said.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

She explained that at the time she was not a “Belieber” — the name for Justin’s fanbase. At the time of their meeting, Justin had not yet become the mega pop star he is now, so she didn’t really know much about him. But Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s dad hit it off as friends, and Stephen, 53, invited Justin and Pattie, 44, over to the Baldwin home for dinner and they all went bowling afterward. It was during that night that Hailey and Justin took one of their first selfies together.

“And what’s funny is that in this photo, I’m super awkward, I had braces. No where was there a thought that I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably has a crush on me,'” Hailey added. “That was not the case at all. We were just hanging and then, [now] that is my entire husband.”