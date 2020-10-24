Blossoming romance! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are “more in love than ever” as the couple social distances together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“If anyone doubted Justin and Hailey’s relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest. They have spent literally 200 days together,” the source reveals. “They’ve been cooking, ordering in, and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7.”

As shelter-in-place restrictions have eased up across the country, the “Yummy” singer, 26, and the model, 23, have also ventured out safely on trips together during the past seven months.

“They also spent time with family and went on a road trip, but for the most part they’re laying low,” the insider continues. “They both really rely on their faith in times of trouble, and a pandemic obviously has caused them to re-evaluate what’s important to them (like everyone has been doing!) and for them, family and their marriage is always at the top of the list. They really feel so lucky to have each other through these times.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after dating off-and-on for three years. They celebrated their marriage with a wedding ceremony and reception the following September at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The Tuscon, Arizona native shared a sweet tribute to the Canadian crooner on the one-year anniversary of their second nuptials. “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over,” Hailey wrote via Instagram on September 30.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The couple quickly hunkered down together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They spent the spring in Canada, and have recently been spotted spending time in Los Angeles and New York City. With so much alone time, the pair has been able to have serious conversations about their future.

“They talk about where they want to raise a family, though they are telling friends that they’re not ready yet,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “They’re starting to think about where they want to live full-time — thinking maybe the east coast closer to her family, actually which is also closer to some of his family in Toronto.”