Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a newly-freed woman and spent her first holiday out of prison with family on New Year’s Eve.

Just three days after being released from prison, Gypsy, 32, shared a selfie video on her Instagram where she wished her followers a happy New Year’s Eve and revealed her plans to ring in 2024 with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, and close family members.

“I have my dad, and my stepmom Kristy here, and of course my husband, so we’re looking to ring in the new year together and it’s gonna be really awesome to have some family time after so long,” Gypsy said while sitting on a tan couch. “So to everyone watching, happy New Year’s Eve!”

Gypsy – who served seven years behind bars in connection to the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard – also shared a selfie featuring her pink sweater, soft makeup and lengthy eyelashes. Another photo showed her freshly-done manicure and her wedding ring. Earlier in the day, the Louisiana native shared a mirror selfie in which she sported a New Orleans Saints jersey.

“Louisiana love,” she captioned the post. “NFL game day!”

Gypsy has been staying busy since her Thursday, December 28, prison release as she was spotted on a mini shopping spree hours after regaining her freedom. She later reunited with her father, stepmother and more family for a welcome home party.

“First selfie of freedom!” she captioned her ​first Instagram photo on Friday, December 29.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy’s story was the center of the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and has caught the public’s attention in the years since. Following her arrest, it was determined that her mother had fabricated numerous medical diagnoses, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy and unnecessarily confined her to a wheelchair and that she was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. According to Medline Plus, Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome form of child abuse in which the caretaker “makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.”

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for her role in the killing in July 2016. The abuse her mother inflicted was deemed to be the motive in the June 2015 murder. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action in February 2019.

For her part, Gypsy was granted parole in September 2023 and was released after serving 85 percent of her sentence.