Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that a super fan caused her to be placed in solitary confinement for two weeks during her time in prison for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy, 32, told the story of her stint in solitary in her eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which was released on Tuesday, January 9. The Louisiana native explained that a stranger’s social media post about her fueled an investigation into Gypsy possibly planning an escape from prison.

“[The fan] said something like, ‘She doesn’t belong in prison. I wish I could bust her out,’” Gypsy wrote.

She added that she spent two weeks in solitary confinement because of the post and noted that it was a “traumatizing” experience.

“I was in there for a solid two weeks while they went through my stuff looking for writings or plans or any correspondence that indicated I knew the person who posted. Which I didn’t,” Gypsy concluded.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for Dee Dee’s murder one year prior. However, after serving roughly eight years of her sentence, she was released early on parole on December 28, 2023. She has since become dedicated to sharing her side of the story, which includes years of abuse from Dee Dee. Gypsy’s mother was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s medical issues. Dee Dee kept Gypsy extremely isolated and heavily medicated.

Gypsy committed the crime with ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn, who is currently serving a life sentence at Potosi Correctional Center in Missouri.

Gypsy’s compelling story turned her into a celebrity. In a recent interview, she recalled having more than 250 men write to her during her incarceration. Now that she’s out of prison, fans are flooding the comments sections of her social media accounts with praise and hopes to meet her someday. As she’s shared daily updates on life after prison, some fans have encouraged her to post about her whereabouts only after she’s left an area to protect her safety. Gypsy has also already experienced hacking, as someone temporarily took over her TikTok account.

“We have a suspicion of who it could be but we’ve changed the password now, so I’m back in control of the account,” Gypsy told fans in a video on Monday, January 8. “We’re working with TikTok to get the username and the profile picture back to where it was, so don’t freak out just yet, I am back in control.”

Though she’s been using her social media accounts casually since her release, Gypsy told The Mirror that she hopes to utilize these platforms for MSP advocacy in the future.

“I want to be a voice when I can, because I didn’t have any reference like, ‘So and so said I’m being abused, I’m going to go for help,’” she explained. “I don’t want to just be, ‘Hey there, I sit here and I look pretty; I went to McDonald’s yesterday and ate a cheeseburger.’ I want to make what I post and put out to the world mean something.”