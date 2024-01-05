Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not allowed to have any contact with ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, whom she enlisted for help in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard, during her parole, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, January 5.

Gypsy’s parole conditions state that the Louisiana native is not allowed to write, email, text or communicate in any way with Nick, 34, who is currently serving a life sentence at the Potosi Correctional Center in Missouri.

Nick was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in Dee Dee’s murder in 2018. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole in 2019.

Gypsy, 32, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the murder in 2016. However, she served roughly eight years at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri and was released early on December 28, 2023, on parole. She has since returned to her home state of Louisiana.

Gypsy and Nick committed the crime after Gypsy suffered years of abuse from Dee Dee, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). The mental disorder caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her various medical issues, including muscular dystrophy, sleep apnea, leukemia and more. Gypsy received dozens of unnecessary treatments for these alleged ailments and was kept heavily medicated. Additionally, Dee Dee kept her daughter very isolated.

Gypsy met Nick, a native of Big Bend, Wisconsin, online via a dating site for Christian singles in 2012. They communicated online for about three years before they finally met in person at a screening of Cinderella in March 2015. They began planning the murder soon afterward.

Dr. Phill; Greene County Jail

After their arrests, Nick claimed that Gypsy orchestrated the murder but handed him gloves, a knife and duct tape to commit the crime. He told ABC News in January 2018 that he felt “betrayed” by Gypsy and like she “abandoned” him after the murder.

“[Gypsy] was basically the mastermind behind it all [and] I was basically a hired hitman in its own weird sense,” he said at the time. “I loved Gypsy to the point where I would … do anything for her. I’ve proven that with what I did.”

Meanwhile, Gypsy said in an Oxygyn special that she does not have any more romantic feelings for Nick but that she “feels sorry” for him.

Gypsy has since moved on with Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana-based teacher whom she married while she was behind bars. Now that she’s out of prison, she and Ryan, 37, are starting their life together, with the possibility of kids in the future.

“Spending eight and a half years in prison, all I was all alone,” Gypsy told Entertainment Tonight. “I was tired of sleeping in a bed by myself. I was tired of feeling like I had no one to share memories with. I always knew that I wanted to share it with someone, I just didn’t know who. And now, I know who.”