gypsy rose blanchard kisses husband after prison release

Just two days after being released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave fans a glimpse at her new life with husband Ryan Scott Anderson. Gypsy, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, shared a kiss with Ryan in a photo shared to her new Instagram page on Saturday, December 30.

“A New Year’s Eve Eve kiss with my hubby,” she captioned the photo, which was taken in front of a neon sign of the pair’s names.

Gypsy, 32, also called for her followers to tune into The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, an upcoming Lifetime special that will allow her to “share [her] story and complete [her] truth” after nearly eight years behind bars. She teased that the special will reveal how her love story with Ryan, 37, began while she was serving time.

Very little is known about how Ryan and Gypsy’s relationship began. However, it was confirmed that they tied the knot in a small ceremony at Chillicothe Correctional Center, where Gypsy served her sentence, in July 2022.

Gypsy’s second-degree murder charge came following the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2015. She conspired with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee after years of abusive behavior. Nicholas, who was the one to physically stab Dee Dee to death, is serving life in prison without parole.

Gypsy had been a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, with Dee Dee convincing others that her daughter was sick with various illnesses, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy. Dee Dee gave Gypsy medications that would mimic the symptoms of the disease she claimed her daughter had. She also shaved her child’s head to make it seem like she was undergoing chemotherapy and forced Gypsy to use a wheelchair, even though she could walk.

Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison, Gypsy served less than eight years of her sentence. It was confirmed in September that she was being released early on parole.

Since her release, Gypsy appears to be acclimating to her new life. She had a welcome home party with loved ones on December 29. Ryan also previously revealed that he had big plans to spoil his wife on her first night out.

gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

“I’m going to get her to myself and have a romantic night out and take her on her first date,” he gushed. “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever.” In a December 27 interview, Gypsy confirmed that she would be moving in with her husband after she finished serving her sentence.