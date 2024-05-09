Gypsy Rose Blanchard accused estranged husband Ryan Anderson of wanting to “get rid” of their dog, Pixie, in a scathing comment left on his recent update video on TikTok amid their divorce.

Ryan, 37, took to TikTok on May 3 to thank fans for their messages of support and share how he’s been doing in light of his split from Gypsy, 32. The former prison inmate responded to her ex in a since-deleted comment on the video.

“Tell them how you want to get rid of Pixie,” she wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by Babe on Facebook. “I have the receipts. Funny how all you post is her and then you text how you want to dump her off on someone else. People will see who you really are soon.”

Ryan responded to the comment, “I am thinking of giving her to an actual family. Like I wanted with you.”

In the video, Ryan said, “I’ve got a lot of sweet messages from a lot of people, I wish I could write all of y’all and say ‘Thank you.’ Everyone wants me to tell my side and … That’s all I can say right now.”

The Louisiana teacher added, “A lot has happened. Just hanging in there, guys.”

Gypsy announced her split from Ryan, whom she married in June 2022 while serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard, via her private Facebook account in March. Their separation came three months after her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023.

“Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou,” she wrote, according to People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

The Louisiana native has since rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The two were spotted getting matching tattoos just days after she confirmed her split from Ryan, as well as on other outings together. Gypsy and Ken were previously engaged in 2018 during her prison sentence, but they called it quits without ever exchanging vows.

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, In Touch confirmed via online records. She reportedly returned her wedding ring to her estranged husband because it was a “family heirloom” and “felt like the right thing to do,” sources told TMZ on May 5. She left the ring with an apology note, the insiders revealed.

“I’m sorry, you and I deserve happiness,” the note read.

Fans can see Gypsy and Ryan’s split unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which premieres on Lifetime on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET.