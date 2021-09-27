Out of Touch? Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Ridiculous Quotes Over the Years

Out of Touch? Gwyneth Paltrow’s Most Ridiculous Quotes on Food, Aging and More: ‘I Am Who I Am’

Out of touch? Gwyneth Paltrow‘s quotes over the years on food, aging and more have proven to be a little, well, pretentious.

The actress, who claims she favors crack cocaine over canned cheese, has been known to say some pretty outrageous things, but is she snobby or just misunderstood? We’ll let you decide.

During an interview with Elle in 2011, the mom of two, who shares kids Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, revealed why she started her wellness newsletter, Goop.

“When you go to Paris and your concierge sends you to some … restaurant because they get a kickback, it’s like, ‘No. Where should I really be?'” she told the outlet. “‘Where is the great bar with organic wine? Where do I get a bikini wax in Paris?'”

And who could forget that time she left distinctly unimpressed at the world-renowned Met Gala, which costs a whopping $35,000 a ticket?

“I’m never going again,” she said back in 2013. “It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

The Oscar-winner further explained her thoughts on the punk-themed soirée to Australian radio host Jackie O.

“Do you want me to be honest? It sucked,” Gwyneth said bluntly. “It seems like the best thing in the world. You always think this is going to be so glamorous and amazing and you’ll see all these people. You get there, it’s so hot, it’s so crowded, everyone is pushing you.” She added, “This year it was so intense, it wasn’t fun.”

Perhaps the most OMG statement from the Shallow Hal actress, though, came during an interview with Elle UK in 2009. “I am who I am. I can’t pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year.”

Yikes. Keep scrolling to take a look back at Gwyneth’s most talked about quotes.