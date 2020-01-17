Supportive hubby for the win! Gwyneth Paltrow recalled the time her husband, Brad Falchuk, had her back while she was on drugs. “It wasn’t a rave. It was actually very, very emotional, and I was with my then-boyfriend, who’s now my husband, and he’s a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person, and he was able to help me through it,” the 47-year-old actress said in her Netflix series, The Goop Lab, about the time she tried MDMA — which is Molly or Ecstasy — in Mexico.

During the episode, the blonde beauty got candid about her own experience with psychedelics, and one man revealed that drugs helped him with his post-traumatic stress disorder, which she thought was interesting. “I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn’t hallucinate,” she revealed on the series. Later on, Gwyn admitted “there’s so much” for her “to unearth” if she used the drugs for therapy purposes.

This isn’t the first time the Iron Man star has tried MDMA, either. “I smoked a pack a day probably until I was 25 years old,” she told Dax Shepard on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” in March 2019. “Like, wake up and light a cigarette. I really was into it — I loved it.” However, the Goop founder confessed she never tried mushrooms or acid but “tried a couple of things,” adding, “I did MDMA once.”

The California native — who shares Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin — got candid about what she was going through the first time. “I feel like it was more of a shamanic experience? I had a lot of trauma come up, and I was crying,” she explained. “But it wasn’t like, ‘I’m at a rave with my shirt off.’”

In the preview for the six-part series — which premieres on January 24 — Gwyn discusses different subject matters in each episode. “Leading with curiosity, Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics,” the description on the site reads.

Clearly, the mom of two is no stranger to controversial statements and actions. After getting married to the 48-year-old producer in September 2018, the pair didn’t move in together until recently. “So, our sex life is over,” she joked to Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on January 7. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So, this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

All in all, it seems like Gwyn and Brad have a tight bond.