Ooh, la la! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared a steamy kiss while performing together during the Country Thunder Music Festival.

The No Doubt singer, 51, rocked a black bodysuit with an orange and camo yellow jacket. She paired her ensemble with sparkly cowboy boots. The “God’s Country” crooner, 45, meanwhile, wore a simple blue shirt and blue jeans as he looked lovingly at his wife.

The longtime lovebirds, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma on Saturday, July 3.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gwen and Blake kept their guest list small — including the “Rich Girl” artist’s children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” an insider told Life & Style prior to their nuptials. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

As for Blake’s relationship with Gavin? They “don’t have issues with each other,” a source previously told In Touch. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” the insider said. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it. They’re not buddies.”

Even though The Voice judge and Bush frontman are no longer together, the U.K. native made it clear that they’re on the same page when it comes to coparenting. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” Gavin told Us Weekly. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Gwen and Gavin split in August 2015 and finalized their divorce in April 2016. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and Blake got together in late 2015, and on October 27, 2020, the pair announced they got engaged after five years together.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life! I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake wrote beside an Instagram photo of Gwen flashing her new ring while kissing her beau. For her part, Gwen shared the same pic with the caption, “@blakeshelton yes please!”

Keep scrolling to see Gwen and Blake packing on the PDA in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.