Pulling out the stops! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton commanded the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The power couple dressed to the nines for the star-studded soirée held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and they even packed on PDA while posing for photos before the highly anticipated event.

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress, 50, wowed with her glamorous look for the evening, opting for a shell-encrusted mini dress designed by Dolce and Gabbana paired with thigh high boots. Blake, 43, also looked suave with his suit for the Grammys, where many talented celebs will be recognized for their achievements in the music industry.

Gwen’s beau could be among them, as he scored a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for the title track “God’s Country” from his new album.

“We sing at the house. Music is part of our everyday life,” he told Ryan Seacrest of E! News. As far as their new song, Blake said it wasn’t written as a duet. “Once we listened to it, it’s actually a perfect duet … I know you’re going to laugh, we were at the gym, listening to the song, and wait a minute, you need to sing on this song with me. It all came together.”

It’s going to be a big night for the dynamic duo, since they will be taking the stage later to perform. Fans can look forward to hearing Blake and Gwen’s new single “Nobody But You,” and we’re sure there will be no shortage of chemistry between the two.

Earlier this month, the fashion designer took to social media with the announcement about their performance. “@BlakeShelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” she wrote. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

Blake also revealed his excitement in a message on Instagram. “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with,” he wrote at the time.

The dream team dropped their video for the single on January 21, which showed the pair getting lovey-dovey as they sang about their incredible bond. Gwen and the country crooner have been going strong for four years and it’s clear to see sparks are still flying.

Back in December 2019, the Oklahoma native gushed over how much his leading lady has changed his life for the better. “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a little bit of a jerk to you, still,” Blake quipped to his fellow The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson. “But I was a jerk to everybody … Look how nice I am now!”

To no surprise, Gwen shared the same sentiments about her man. “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she told the outlet. “We’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!