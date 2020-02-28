It’s time to blow out the candles and make a wish! Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s precious son Apollo is celebrating his sixth birthday on Friday, February 28, and the rocker took to social media to ring in the special occasion. Alongside a series of photos tagged “The Whole World,” the musician gushed over how much his pride and joy lights up his life.

“My love turned 6 — endless magic endless joy endless Nutella — Apollo we all love you so much — 🖤 xx,” the 54-year-old captioned his snaps. “Absolute cutie. He’s your mini-me!” one fan replied. “Love, Love, Love these pics. Our kids are our everything,” another one of his followers wrote. “Such a sweetie. Happy Birthday Apollo!” a third gushed.

Last year, the famous exes went all out while celebrating their son turning five. Gwen, 50, took to Instagram with photos from his jungle-themed bash.

Apollo was definitely getting in the spirit as he wore a wildlife covered T-shirt while posing in front of a table filled with inflatable animals, including tigers and giraffes. They also set him up with leopard and zebra-print balloons, in addition to a delicious cake. But that’s not all: they even had a banner which read, “APOLLO TURNS FIVE!”

“Happy 5th B-day to my sweet baby Apollo you are a true gift to me from GOD,” Gwen captioned her pics from the epic soiree.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram