Not on the same page? Grimes pleaded with boyfriend Elon Musk during a public spat via Twitter following the Tesla CEO’s tweet which was deemed transphobic.

“Pronouns suck,” Elon, 49, wrote on Friday, July 24. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart,” Grimes, 32, responded.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

But as of Saturday, July 25, Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) deleted her response while Elon’s tweet remains on his page. Many interpreted Elon’s tweet on the use of pronouns as a dig at the transgender community, specifically when it comes to misgendering transgender men and women by using the wrong pronouns.

This isn’t the first time Grimes and Elon have publicly disagreed with one another. They also weren’t on the same page when it came to the pronunciation of their son’s name, X Æ A-Xii (formerly X AE A-12). Shortly after they welcomed their first child together on May 4, Grimes took to Twitter to explain how to pronounce the moniker.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” the “Oblivion” singer wrote on May 7.

Later that day, Elon explained how to say his son’s name during an interview on Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true,” he said. He also revealed Grimes “actually mostly came up with the name.”

They later changed the spelling of their son’s name in order to comply with the California state constitution, which declares names can only use letters from the 26 letters in the English alphabet.

The unconventional name choice for their son was just part of Grimes and Elon’s decision to raise their child with gender-neutral parenting. “I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,” Grimes previously said during a YouTube live stream in February.

Grimes and Elon have been dating since May 2018 and they made their public debut as a couple at that year’s Met Gala. But even though they’ve been together for two years, an insider previously revealed to Us Weekly that they’ve “experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off.”