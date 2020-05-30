So cute! Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) revealed the sweet nickname for her son, X Æ A-Xii, whom she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk.

The “Delete Forever” singer, 32, revealed she calls her baby boy “Little X” for short during an interview with Bloomberg.

Grimes gave birth to her first child with Elon, 48, on May 4. This is the Tesla CEO’s seventh child. He is also a dad to 16-year-old triplet sons Griffin, Saxon, Xavier and 14-year-old twin sons Damian and Kai, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Musk. They also shared a son named Nevada, but he tragically died at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Shortly after their son’s birth, Elon and the electropop star stirred up a frenzy on social media when she revealed the name they chose and explained the meaning behind the moniker. “X, the unknown variable [crossed swords emoji]. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love [and]/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent [white heart emoji]. [And] (A = Archangel, my favorite song) ([crossed swords emoji] [mouse emoji] metal rat),” she wrote on Twitter.

The technology entrepreneur offered an explanation of how to pronounce his newborn son’s name during an interview with Joe Rogan on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on May 7.

“First of all, my partner is the one [who] actually mostly came up with the name,” Elon said. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true.”

But according to the state of California, where the little one was born, names can only use letters from the 26 letters in the English alphabet. So the couple had to change their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii. Grimes revealed the name switch in an Instagram comment on May 24.

Amy Sussman/WWD/Shutterstock

“Did you change the baby’s name?” a fan asked the “Oblivion” singer. After confirming her son’s new name, she clarified that “one dash is allowed,” explaining their son’s new name still follows the California state law.

Despite the mixup with their baby’s name, Grimes and Elon couldn’t be happier with the arrival of their bundle of joy. “It’s better being older and having a kid,” he gushed during his “Joe Rogan Experience” appearance. “I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome.”