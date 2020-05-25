New moniker! Elon Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) changed their son’s name from X Æ A-12 after it violated California state law. The newborn’s new moniker is now X Æ A-Xii.

“Did you change the baby’s name?” a curious fan asked the “Oblivion” singer, 32, on Instagram on May 24. She confirmed the swap and added, “Roman numerals. Looks better TBH.”

The California state constitution declares names can only use letters from the 26 letters in the English alphabet. However, Grimes confirmed in a separate comment, “One dash is allowed.”

The Tesla founder, 48, and his girlfriend received a lot of attention over the unusual name for their first child together. Elon cleared up questions about how to pronounce their son’s name during an interview with Joe Rogan on May 7.

“First of all, my partner is the one [who] actually mostly came up with the name,” the billionaire explained. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true.”

Amy Sussman/WWD/Shutterstock

While that seemed simple enough, the “Genasis” singer seemed to disagree with her beau’s pronunciation. “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she wrote on Twitter the same day.

Despite the name confusion, Elon and Grimes are in baby bliss. “It’s better being older and having a kid,” the billionaire confessed during his chat with the podcast host. “I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome.”

Grimes previously gave a more detailed explanation of the meaning behind the big name for their tiny newborn. “X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted on May 5 about her sweet boy. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-71 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

The quirky couple took their romance public at the 2018 Met Gala. Grimes revealed her pregnancy the following January. X Æ A-Xii is their first child together, but Elon also shares five sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Congrats, you two!