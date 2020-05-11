Family bonding! Grimes shared a video of Elon Musk holding their newborn baby boy, X Æ A-12, following the confusion around the pronunciation of his unique name.

The billionaire, 48, laid in bed while his son rested soundly on his chest in the clip posted to Grimes’ Instagram Story on Sunday, May 10. He patted the little boy’s back during their cuddle session.

Courtesy of Elon Musk/Twitter

Following the birth of little X Æ A-12 on May 4, many have been stumped on how pronounce his special name. The Tesla owner tried to clear the air during an interview with Joe Rogan on Thursday, May 7. “First of all, my partner is the one [who] actually mostly came up with the name,” the entrepreneur said. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true.”

Despite his explanation, his baby mama, 32, seemed to disagree. Shortly after Elon’s reveal, the singer also shed light on the pronunciation of X Æ A-12 on Twitter. “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she wrote.

Courtesy Grimes/Instagram; Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Grimes has tried to clear the air concerning her son’s name. On May 5, she explained the meaning of each character on social media. “X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-71 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

Elon and Grimes first went public with their relationship in 2018 at the Met Gala. She later announced the duo was expecting their first child together in January. Although this is baby No. 1 for the couple, Elon is already a father of five sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

The experienced dad said “it’s better being older and having a kid,” during his interview with the podcast host. “I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome.”