How does one say X AE A-12? That may remain a mystery for now because Elon Musk and Grimes appear to be having some trouble agreeing on how they say their new son’s name.

The “Genesis” songstress explained how to pronounce the never before heard moniker to a fan via Twitter on May 7, shortly after the Tesla CEO offered his own unique explanation.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) wrote.

That same day, the CEO of SpaceX told Joe Rogan how to say his son’s name during an interview. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true,” the 48-year-old explained, revealing his partner “actually mostly came up with the name.”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The Canadian musician, 32, previously shared the unique meaning of their bundle of joy’s moniker, describing each character in his name so people could understand.

“X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted on May 5, before breaking it down further. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-71 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Elon and Grimes announced they welcomed their new addition on May 4. “Mom and baby all good,” he shared in an update hours after she went into labor. During his latest interview, the billionaire also revealed how much he’s enjoying being a father again now that he’s “older,” since it allows him to “appreciate” the experience even more.

The duo first went public with their budding romance at the star-studded 2018 Met Gala, gracing the red carpet as a couple for the highly anticipated event. She also attended the Hyperloop Pod Competition with his five sons shared with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, that July.

So, what brought them together in the first place? Elon said he couldn’t help falling for the performer, telling the Wall Street Journal he adored her “wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic.”

How time flies!