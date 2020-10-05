Already the best mama. Gigi Hadid is “a natural” after giving birth to her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“It was of course stressful being pregnant in a pandemic, so Gigi is just very happy to be on the other side and loves being a mom more than anything,” a source tells In Touch exclusively, referring to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On September 24, Zayn, 27, revealed his model girlfriend, 25, delivered a “healthy and beautiful” baby girl. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the former One Direction member captioned a photo of her tiny hand gripping one of his fingers. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi also shared a snapshot of her daughter’s hand alongside Zayn’s and posted it to her own social media the following day. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the Los Angeles native gushed.

A separate source exclusively told In Touch Zayn is soaking up being a father. He’s “still in disbelief, he can’t stop smiling,” the insider divulged days after welcoming his bundle of joy. “They’re not going to rush into anything, but now that they have their baby girl they can start talking about marriage again. They were never obsessed about having a huge wedding, but they definitely want to be husband and wife. Right now, it’s all about enjoying their little girl.”

In Touch confirmed the couple were expecting in April. The pair first met back in 2015, but a rocky relationship led them to announce their split in January 2019. After a brief reunion one month later, they seemed to call it quits again in April. However, following her two-month romance with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, In Touch learned Gigi wanted to give things another shot.

In early December 2019, an insider exclusively revealed the “Pillowtalk” singer “spent weeks trying to win her back” — and his attempts worked. “[He’s] sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her,” they dished at the time. “She’s finally agreed to try to work things out.”

Now, the pair seem stronger than ever. “Their life is usually nonstop and now that they have nowhere to go, it’s been nice to just lounge by the fire pit or watch movies when the baby is sleeping,” an insider told Life & Style. They’re “taking it all in.”