Mama’s girl! Gigi Hadid gushed over the birth of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s baby girl during the early hours of Thursday, September 24.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the 25-year-old wrote via Instagram about her newborn daughter. Gigi also shared a black-and-white photo that showed the former One Direction singer, 27, cradling the small baby.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn first announced the arrival of their daughter on Wednesday, September 23, and also shared an artsy photo of their bundle of joy’s hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” artist tweeted. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Needless to say, the first-time parents are in baby bliss and tons of their celeb friends rallied to congratulate them. “Welcome baby girl! So happy for you guys,” Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) commented on G’s post. “Congratulations, Gigi [and] Zayn!!” Emily Ratajkowski wrote. Kourtney Kardashian added a slew of heart emoji while model Olivia Culpo gushed that she “can’t wait to meet this angel.”

Life & Style confirmed in April that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was pregnant. The entire family was buzzing with excitement over their new addition, especially Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

“Bella and Gigi recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s too, trying to figure it out!” an insider exclusively told Life & Style prior to the baby’s birth, while noting that her younger sis, 23, knew the infant would be “stunning.” The insider continued, “Bella is counting down the days until she becomes an aunt.”

Baby Zigi also has two very proud grandparents — Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. The former couple were “so excited” to welcome the infant into their family. While her dad, 71, couldn’t “stop gushing to his friends” about Gigi’s pregnancy, Yolanda, 56, was spoiling her daughter with all the “baby essentials” she could ever need.

Now that Gigi and Zayn’s daughter is here, it’s an exciting new chapter for the whole family!