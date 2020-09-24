Gigi Hadid Says She and Boyfriend Zayn Malik Are ‘Already So in Love’ With Newborn Daughter
Mama’s girl!gushed over of her and boyfriend ’s during the early hours of Thursday, September 24.
“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the 25-year-old wrote via newborn daughter. Gigi also shared a black-and-white photo that showed the former One Direction singer, 27, cradling the small baby.about her
Zayn first announced the arrival of their daughter on Wednesday, September 23, and also shared an artsy photo of their bundle of joy’s hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” artist tweeted. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”
Needless to say, the first-time parents are in baby bliss and tons of their celeb friends rallied to congratulate them. “Welcome baby girl! So happy for you guys,” (née Baldwin) commented on G’s post. “Congratulations, Gigi [and] Zayn!!” wrote. added a slew of heart emoji while model gushed that she “can’t wait to meet this angel.”
Life & Style confirmed in April that the former star . The entire family was over their new addition, especially Gigi’s sister .
“Bella and Gigi recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s too, trying to figure it out!” an insider exclusively told Life & Style prior to the baby’s birth, while noting that her younger sis, 23, knew the infant The insider continued, “Bella is counting down the days until she becomes an aunt.”
Baby Zigi also has two very proud grandparents — and . The former couple into their family. While her dad, 71, couldn’t “ ” about Gigi’s pregnancy, Yolanda, 56, was spoiling her daughter with all the “baby essentials” she could ever need.
Now that Gigi and Zayn’s daughter is here, it’s an exciting new chapter for the whole family!
