Another shot at love? Gigi Hadid isn’t opposed to reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, an insider told In Touch exclusively. The singer has “spent weeks trying to win her back,” the source divulged. “Sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her — and she’s finally agreed to try to work things out.”

The duo has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, but in January 2019, the former flames called it quits. Since then, the 24-year-old model started seeing Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, 26, in August — after he almost proposed to Hannah Brown on the ABC series.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gigi and Tyler began to follow each other on Instagram and were frequently spotted hanging out in New York City after the Florida native wrapped up the reality show. However, Tyler played coy about his relationship with the Pennsylvania native. “I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September and claimed they were “just friends.” He added, “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly. I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately.”

Ultimately, their fling didn’t last as they called it quits in October. “Seeing Gigi with Tyler sent Zayn into a jealous spin,” the source dished. However, it seems like the blonde beauty and the “Pillowtalk” crooner, 26, were still in contact while she was seeing Tyler. “Nothing was going on between them,” the insider insisted, “but Tyler wasn’t happy about the fact that they were talking. He probably figured out she never really got over Zayn.”

But Gigi has been keeping busy over the past few months — she recently attended the Country Music Awards with her pal Kacey Musgraves in Nashville and uploaded several snaps of the two of them out and about. Additionally, the catwalk queen has been spending time on her farm in Pennsylvania.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Meanwhile, Zayn has been working on some new music. The U.K. native posted about his new song called “Flames” in November. Hmm … perhaps some of his new tunes are inspired by Gigi? For now, we will have to wait and see what happens with these two.