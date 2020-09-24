That new dad glow! One Direction alum Zayn Malik is soaking up being a father in the days after girlfriend Gigi Hadid gave birth to their first child. “Zayn is still in disbelief, he cant stop smiling,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“They’re not going to rush into anything, but now that they have their baby girl they can start talking about marriage again,” the source adds. “They were never obsessed about having a huge wedding, but they definitely want to be husband and wife. Right now, it’s all about enjoying their little girl.”

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The musician, 27, revealed his model girlfriend, 25, had given birth to a daughter on Wednesday, September 23, alongside a photo of her tiny hand gripping one of his tattooed fingers. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the new father wrote on Instagram. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi also shared a snapshot of her daughter’s hand alongside Zayn’s and posted it to her own social media the following day. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the Los Angeles native gushed in her caption.

The birth of his baby girl makes the former boy band member the third 1D alum to become a father, joining the ranks with Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. Life & Style confirmed the happy couple — who have been romantically linked since 2016 — were expecting on April 28.

Days later, the Vogue cover star revealed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via video chat from her lavish Pennsylvania farm. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi gushed on the late night show on April 30.

It seems this sweet couple is going to be living in baby bliss for a while. “Gigi and Zayn couldn’t be happier,” the insider gushes to In Touch. “They’re the perfect little family.”