She kept it cool and casual. Clad in a miniskirt, crop top and leather jacket with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, Gigi Hadid looked nothing short of stunning as she exited celebrity-favorite restaurant Via Carota in NYC on October 5. A few steps ahead of her? Bradley Cooper, dressed down in a trucker cap, T-shirt and plaid flannel. Though they tried to put some distance between each other, the cat was officially out of the bag when the supermodel, 28, and the actor-director, 48, climbed into the same SUV and sped off into the NYC night. It’s on — and it has been for weeks.

“Bradley and Gigi have kept their romance a huge secret, but they’ve been hooking up for about a month now,” reveals a source, adding that the beauty and the Oscar nominee “met in passing a while ago” through another model — Bradley’s ex Irina Shayk, 37. Friends suggested that Bradley and Gigi (who casually dated movie star Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, on and off in 2022 and early 2023) get together, and “they totally hit it off,” says the source. “There was an instant attraction and major chemistry.”

The new couple were also photographed returning to NYC on October 8. Bradley was spotted behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz SUV, and Gigi was in the passenger seat following “a weekend getaway,” says the source. Instagram gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the pair spent a few days at a home owned by one of Gigi’s famous friends. “Cooper and Hadid were in Watch Hill and stayed at Taylor Swift’s house,” read the post, pointing to the singer’s oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Manhattan.

A Perfect Match?

Despite their 20-year age gap, Bradley and Gigi have forged a connection. Both are single parents to daughters — he shares 6-year-old Lea with Irina, and Gigi has 3-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30. “They’ve bonded over that,” says the source. “They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common.”

And so far, Bradley’s friendship with Leo hasn’t been a hurdle. “It would seem a little complicated,” says the source, “but apparently there are no hard feelings between them. While Gigi had fun with Leo, it’s no secret that he’s not the commitment type.”

Bradley, however, is. “He’s not a player,” says the source. “He actually wants a long-term relationship. This romance could go the distance.”