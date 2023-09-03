Isn’t it romantic? Tom Brady and Irina Shayk started out as a fun fling after they struck up a flirtation at a May wedding. But a source says the retired NFL star, 46, and the Russian supermodel, 37, “are way more than that now.”

The source reveals that after a multiday L.A. hang in late July — which included a sleepover at Tom’s place — the duo “holed up” in a London hotel for two days in August and are “already at the point where they don’t like being apart.”

The source adds that between work and spending time with the kids they share with their respective exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bradley Cooper, the two are doing whatever it takes to see each other.

“Irina is prepping for fashion week and will have a full calendar,” says the source, “so it’s up to Tom to fly to see her, which he can do, no problem.”