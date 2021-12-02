Just friends! While Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are spending a lot of time together and despite the romantic rumors, the former couple have not rekindled their relationship, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They’re not dating each other, but they actually still like each other,” the insider tells In Touch. “It wasn’t a bitter breakup, but initially, they needed that time apart. The distance was necessary, but now, they’re both in a good place.”

The former pair, who share daughter Lea, 4, ignited dating rumors when the Russian model, 35, appeared on the red carpet of Bradley’s latest film, Nightmare Alley, on Wednesday, December 1. However, according to the source, Irina was just there to support the Hangover actor, 46.

“Irina loves red carpets, she’s great to have there for support, so Bradley invited her to the premiere of his latest film,” the insider says. “While everyone would love to see them get back together, they are just doing their best to get along and raise a child together. … They stay close because of Lea.”

The exes, who dated from spring 2015 to June 2019, live nearby each other in the West Village of New York City to be active parents to their daughter.

“They’re both comfortable in their own skin and have moved on from why they decided to split. There’s no time for petty drama,” In Touch‘s source says. “The love they have for Lea surpasses everything else. … That’s their number one priority.”

It appears that when it comes to dating other people, it isn’t a top priority for the A Star Is Born actor as it may be for the Victoria Secret model — who had a brief fling with Kanye West following his separation from wife Kim Kardashian.

“Bradley is not dating and really isn’t actively looking for someone. He’s the kind of guy that likes being introduced to someone in a social gathering or through friends,” the insider says. “If there’s a spark, he’ll pursue it. He’s not about dating apps or blind dates. He’d rather it be spontaneous, a chance encounter, the old-fashioned way.”

However, Irina is currently on the market — and dating apps aren’t off the table for the Sports Illustrated model.

“[She] has many options, she’s been on dates, and she’s been on the dating apps,” the source says. “She’d love nothing more to find the right guy.”

Reps for Bradley and Irina did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.