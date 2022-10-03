Zayn Malik is dejected that his ex, Gigi Hadid, has started a romance with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio less than a year after their split. “Leo and Gigi dating has definitely touched a nerve with Zayn,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Zayn was hoping to win Gigi back and feels frozen out now that Leo is in the picture,” the insider continues. “While he’s putting on a brave face, he’s finding the news of Gigi and Leo’s romance hard to digest.”

The supermodel, 27, and the singer, 29, split in October 2021 after reuniting in December 2019 following four years of an on-and-off relationship. Their last reunion resulted in Gigi becoming pregnant, giving birth to their daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

“Gigi doesn’t talk to Zayn about Leo and avoids answering any questions. She doesn’t want to get into it with him or rub salt into the wounds and is determined to keep things as amicable as possible as they continue to coparent Khai,” the source adds.

The blonde beauty’s romance with Zayn came to an end after an alleged altercation that occurred between the “Pillowtalk” singer and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. At the time, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, claimed Zayn “struck” her during an argument.

According to documents obtained by In Touch in October 2021, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the incident with Yolanda. The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was sentenced to 90 days of probation per count, and ordered to take anger management classes, in addition to being instructed to stay away from Yolanda and John McMahon, a security guard who the singer allegedly tried to fight.

Zayn released a statement via Twitter at the time that read: “In an effort to protect that space for her (Khai), I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he added.

Yolanda is “over the moon” about her daughter’s romance with Hollywood’s most eligible and notorious bachelor, a second source previously told In Touch exclusively. Leo, 47, split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, in August. Shortly after that, he was photographed having a deep conversation with Gigi in a New York City bar. They’ve since been photographed leaving the same hotels during fashion weeks throughout Europe in September while attempting to keep their romance private.

As for how Yolanda feels about her daughter’s ex, the second source added, “She has not and will not forgive Zayn for getting into an altercation with her.”