TLC fans had harsh words after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Shekinah Garner after she debuted the results of her third nose job.

The TLC personality, 41, took to an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, December 20, alongside boyfriend, Sarper Güven, and was wearing a bandaid over her nose as her recent rhinoplasty healed. While the mom of one was pleased with her results, followers of the show were quick to air their negative opinions.

“Omg the distance between your nostrils and tip of your nose is so big, you paid to have that done?” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another user added, “Omg what [did] she do to her nose!!!!? She [doesn’t] look nothing like she did on the show. I think she’s gonna be the next Darcy soon.”

Others were seemingly just curious why the reality TV star was covering her nose with the bandaid. “Tape. I just had surgery,” Shekinah responded, in another reply adding, “It’s swollen.”

The beauty business owner previously revealed she underwent her third rhinoplasty earlier this month and fans who paid a subscription on Instagram were given a behind-the-scenes look at her recovery.

The Los Angeles resident, who works as a licensed esthetician, has been open about her experiences going under the knife following her run on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which she says includes two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip injections, Botox and two prior nose jobs. She also received “Halo Laser resurfacing” on her neck and face.

“I was age 39 in these photos and videos… and feeling like I had tried everything besides surgery,” Shekinah wrote alongside a compilation video on Instagram in December 2022, revealing she had several lifts done when she was 39 years old. “I had gone through a number of tragic losses in life that I felt prematurely aged me; and I was not happy with the loss of volume in my face and skin laxity in my neck. I had tried every facial product and treatment available to me, and obviously nothing provided surgery-like results… so it was time for actual surgery.”

The season 5 alum continued to say that she was “so much more confident” in her appearance after the procedures, and she was “forever grateful” to her doctors for their hard work.

Despite the fierce online backlash, Shekinah and her relationship with Sarper, 43, remains strong. In the comment section, the personal trainer was quick to defend the U.S. native from hateful comments.

“Looks horrible,” the user wrote. In response, the Turkey native wrote, “Girl, have you ever looked to a mirror recently?”