Shekinah Garner slammed her 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way costar Daniele Gates after accusing the New York native of reaching out to her boyfriend, Sarper Güven, before the tell-all.

The TLC personality, 41, revealed her true feelings about Daniele, 43, via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 21, after a fan asked for her honest opinion on her.

“She has a GIANT ego. Painfully insecure. Totally lacking in self awareness,” Shekinah wrote in a lengthy response. “Poses as some self-evolved guru but couldn’t be further from it. A complete fraud. She said yesterday in her stories that I’m angry at her because she has a support system and I don’t.”

The mom of one also defended herself against Daniele’s claims that she paid “BOTS to comment” about her.

“No ma’am. Those are probably trolls,” she continued. “And I only responded to one person from my alerts page, not even knowing the comment was coming from Danielle’s account … The meditating isn’t working, might want to try medicating, Danielle.”

The online drama first ignited one day prior, after Daniele took to her Instagram Stories to repost an exchange where a TLC viewer slammed her marriage with estranged husband Yohan Geronimo and applauded Shekinah’s relationship with Sarper, 43.

Daniele clearly took offense to the interaction as she slammed Shekinah for supporting the negative message. “After 3 seasons, I can honestly say that nothing good has ever come to a cast member supporting the harassment of another cast member, ESPECIALLY with bots,” she wrote over the photo on Wednesday, December 20. “People, don’t move through your world in this way. It doesn’t serve anyone, certainly not you.”

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

Shekinah seemingly cosigned the message, replying directly to the comment with applauding hands emoji.

Shekinah clapped back via her Instagram Stories by accusing Daniele of messaging Sarper before the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all to apologize in advance for anything she might say during the segment.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

“But sent me nothing. And she calls ME a woman hater? And literally on set, all she did is ask if there ‘is anyone with a penis’ around that can help her with this or that,” Shekinah detailed. “The amount of times she said the words ‘penis’ and ‘vagina’ was appalling. Complete trash. Belongs in the streets.”

Daniele simply reposted her lengthy message, asking her to post the exchange between her and Sarper.

This wasn’t the first time online drama brewed between the TLC personalities. Daniele and Shekinah went head to head during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all, which aired its third and final part on December 18.

Following part one, which aired on December 4, the yoga instructor took to her Instagram Story to share a live poll asking fans about the moment Shekinah told the other cast members that Daniele “ignored her” when she tried to say hello to her.

“What do you think happened with Shekinah?” Danielle asked her followers before giving them two options, “I ignored her bc I don’t [f—k with] pick me bitches” or “I didn’t hear her say hello.”

Their interactions during the show weren’t much better as Daniele had strong opinions about Shekinah’s “toxic” relationship.

“It sounds like you’re dealing with two people, who, like, have really severe, like toxic traits,” Daniele told the group. “And they’ve decided to love each other because they both accept each other’s toxic traits.”

Meanwhile, Shekinah did not raise her hand when host Shaun Robinson asked if anyone believed Yohan was a cheater, despite one of his alleged mistresses appearing during the final episode.