Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter: ID Docuseries Bombshells

Pop star brothers Nick and Aaron Carter were once on top of the world. After trailblazing through the entertainment industry, the siblings faced individual hardships. Over the years, Nick has been accused of sexual assault by multiple alleged victims, although he’s denied all allegations. Aaron, however, battled substance abuse and unexpectedly died in ​November 2022 after drowning in his bathtub. Now, Investigation Discovery is unraveling their dark family history that occurred out of the spotlight in the docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. Inside the biggest bombshells, allegations and secrets about the pair.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s Strained Family Dynamic

Robert Gene Carter and Jane Elizabeth Carter welcomed Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie and twins, Aaron and Angel, during their marriage. ​Their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Leslie died similarly to Aaron after she collapsed in the shower and died hours later in 2012. Bobbie Jean died in 2023 from fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication and was found in her bathroom.

“Jane blamed Nick for Leslie’s death. She told Nick he should have been there for her, he had the money, why didn’t he do something? I don’t think it was Nick’s responsibility,” cousin of the family John Spaulding said. “I think Aaron took what his mom was saying to heart, and I think that damaged their relationship. I think that was her goal.”

Earlier in the docuseries, John recalled a visit to the Carter family’s compound in Florida.

“The first time I saw Nick after he was famous, I was 16. Uncle Bob picked us up in his very fancy car. We were driving 140 mph on the freeway with open containers in the car. I wasn’t prepared for that,” he said. “The use of alcohol was very excessive. My dad, my aunt, and uncle were all drinking pretty heavily the entire time we were there. But the kids kinds of went off and did their own thing. There were no limits on what they had and what they had available to them.”

Melissa Schuman Claims Nick Carter Raped Her

During episode 1, the former Dream girl group member recalled her troubling experiences with Nick.

Melissa ​ – who was 16 years old at the time – claimed the “Everybody” singer was interested in her in 2001, but she had a boyfriend. The pair appeared in the film The Hollow two years later and spent time together offcamera at his apartment in Santa Monica, California, to “play video games.”

Melissa recalled the alleged incident, claiming that she brought a friend named Rachel to the gathering and they drank cosmopolitans upon entry. Nick ​– who was in “his early 20s” at the time – allegedly asked Melissa if she wanted to hear his new music and allegedly led her into his bedroom.

“[Nick] continues to kiss me and then he puts me up on the counter and I can feel him unbuttoning my pants and I stop him and go ‘I don’t want to go any further.’ But he did not listen to me despite the fact that I resisted and told him no,” Melissa alleged. “[Nick] started to perform oral sex on me, which was horrific. So, I turned off the light, so I didn’t have to see it – see him, see any of it – and he kept turning it back on and telling me he wanted to look at me, which was even more humiliating and gross. I don’t even know how long it went on for but eventually somebody knocked on the door.”

Melissa alleged that she and Nick ended up “in the adjacent bathroom” where the “Quit Playing Games” singer allegedly “pulled” down his pants and told Melissa to perform oral sex. After she allegedly declined to do so, they made it back to Nick’s room where he sexually assaulted her.

According to the docuseries, Nick claimed the sexual act was consensual with Melissa.

Ashley Repp Claims Nick Carter Raped Her

Ashley claimed then 23-year-old Nick raped her when she was 15 years old. ​Ashley was best friends with Aaron’s twin sister Angel and would often stay with her when Angel would get lonely on the family property.

During one instance, the family allegedly had a party on Nick’s boat, where he made sexual advances toward her. While under the influence of alcohol, Ashley and Nick had sex in the boat cabin.

“I want you to stay away from him,” Ashley claimed Angel said in the docuseries.

Ashley later recalled a separate boat party when Nick allegedly threw her in the boat cabin and shut the door.

“Shortly after, I sort of saw people snickering and I found out at that moment the skylight hatch that was above the boat cabin was open and he allowed them to watch as he assaulted me. I was too drunk to notice,” Ashley claimed. “I just remember feeling this big at that moment. I was so embarrassed knowing something so intimate, something that made me feel extremely vulnerable, was basically like a side show for his friends that were on the boat. Angel, she confronted me, and accused me of using her to get to her brother.”

Ashley filed a police report in 2003, which quotes her as saying she told Nick she was 18 and never said “no” when they had intercourse.

Later in the doc, Melissa claimed that Aaron contacted her in 2019 and said, ‘You’re not the first person this has happened too. He did this to another girl named Ashley. You just watch.”

Nick Carter Responds to Ashley and Melissa’s Documentary Claims

Dale Hayes, Jr., attorney for Nick Carter, denied the claims Ashley and Melissa made in the documentary in a statement to In Touch on May 23.

“These are exactly the same outrageous claims that led us to sue this gang of conspirators,” read the statement. “Those cases are working their way through the legal system now, and, based on both the initial court rulings and the overwhelming evidence, we have every belief that we will prevail and hold them accountable for spreading these falsehoods.”

Nick Carter’s Rumored Domestic Violence Incident With Paris Hilton

The “Shape of My Heart” singer and Simple Life alum briefly dated in 2004 and rumors swirled that Nick got physical with her.

Getty

“This is a 2004 story about Paris Hilton allegedly telling her friends that her ex-boyfriend Nick had hit her. There are photos of her with a swollen lip and bruises on her arms,” ​journalist Scaachi Koul said. “Nick Carter says he didn’t do it. There’s no real follow-up and generally, the stories end with Nick’s perspective on it.”

Paris has yet to publicly address her past injuries and domestic violence rumors. Nick, however, denied the allegations to MTV News later that year.

“If they need the media attention, let them do their thing. My family, friends and fans know that this is not my character and I would never hurt someone that I cared for or do anything like the malicious things they are claiming,” Nick said.

Aaron Carter Accused Nick Carter of Abuse

In the docuseries, a video played of Aaron saying, “Nick abused me my whole childhood.”

Cousin John shared his thoughts on the “root” of Nick and Aaron’s tumultuous relationship.

“When they were married, Jane and Bob managed Nick and Aaron but when Nick turned 18, he removed his parents from being his managers. He wanted more from his relationship with them. They lashed out at him in retaliation for feeling that way,” John claimed of his aunt and uncle. “It still bothers him to this day. Jane and Bob were focused on money. They took the responsibility from Nick and placed it on Aaron at a very young age. It’s your responsibility now. No child should have to think about the well-being of his family at that age. It spilled onto Nick and Aaron’s relationship.”

Aaron Carter Allegedly ​Abused Substances With Dad Robert Gene Carter

“Aaron was huffing paint with his dad. I don’t know how Bob even got into that and doing that with his son. Had I had the ability to stop it or do something about it, I would have immediately,” John alleged.

Meanwhile, family friend Jen claimed that Aaron would “break into Bob’s safe to get Xanax.”

“I wasn’t’ surprised,” Jen admitted. “I would find these aerosol cans around the compound and I found out Aaron was using those aerosol cans to get high.”