Bobbie Jean “BJ” Carter died at the age of 41 on December 23, 2023. The news came just over one year after her brother Aaron Carter died by drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam. So, who was Bobbie Jean and what happened to her?

How Did Bobbie Jean Carter Die?

A cause of death for Bobbie Jean has not been confirmed as of publication. However, her mother, Jane Carter, revealed that BJ’s passing was unexpected.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter Bobbie Jean and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

In addition to Aaron and Bobbie Jean, Jane also lost her daughter Leslie Carter to an overdose in 2012, leaving Nick Carter and Aaron’s twin, Angel Carter, as the two surviving siblings.

Getty

Angel posted a tribute to Bobbie Jean on Instagram on December 24, 2023. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she wrote. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement.”

Did Bobbie Jean Carter Have Kids?

Bobbie Jean had one daughter named Bella who was born in 2015. Bella’s father previously died and Jane asked fans for prayers for the child after BJ’s death.

“However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she said. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Was Bobbie Jean Carter Married?

Bobbie Jean mostly lived her life out of the spotlight and little is known about her personal life. The identity of Bella’s father and BJ’s relationship status with him when he died is unknown.

What Was Bobbie Jean Carter’s Job?

Bobbie Jean worked as a wardrobe stylist for her brother Aaron when he was at the height of his career in the early 2000s. She also appeared on her family’s reality show House of Carters in 2006. The show ran for 8 episodes.

BJ was living a private life in Florida at the time of her death.

What Happened to Bobbie Jean Carter?

Before she died, Bobbie Jean faced various legal issues. In June 2023, she was charged with one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl. Bobbie Jean was originally busted for stealing from a Hobby Lobby in Florida. However, during questioning, she threw a vial under a desk that was identified as fentanyl, leading to her drug possession arrest. She pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2023, according to NBC News.

Bobbie Jean’s struggle with addiction and substance abuse was documented on House of Carters.