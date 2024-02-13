The Carter family tree has seen massive successes and huge tragedies among the five children of Robert and Jane Carter. From Backstreet Boy Nick to his child-star brother Aaron, fans want to know more about the family members

Who Are the Carter Siblings’ Parents?

Robert and Jane Carter married on May 13, 1979, in New York City. The pair separated in 2003 and divorced the following year. Robert died on May 16, 2017, of an apparent heart attack at his Florida home at the age of 65.

Who Is Nick Carter?

Nick is the oldest of his five siblings. He was born on January 28, 1980, in Jamestown, New York.

The most famous member of the family found huge success after the Backstreet Boys were formed in 1993, when Nick was just 13 years old. Along with Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, the band released their self-titled debut album in 1996, followed by Backstreet’s Back the following year. The band has sold 100 million album copies worldwide and is regarded as one of the most popular boy bands of all time.

While remaining with the Backstreet Boys, Nick released his first solo album, Now Or Never, on October 29, 2002. It was eventually certified gold in the U.S. after selling more than 500,000 copies. The Backstreet Boys got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and had a two-year Las Vegas residency beginning in 2017 called Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.

As of 2024, the Backstreet Boys still actively tour and perform.

Nick married Lauren Kitt in Santa Barbara, California, in April 2014. The couple share three children, a son and two daughters.

Who Is Bobbie Jean Carter?

Bobbie was the second oldest Carter sibling, born on January 12, 1982. While she didn’t follow her brother down a musical path, she was featured on the family’s 2006 E! ​reality show, House of Carters.

In 2015, Bobbie welcomed daughter Bella, although the baby’s father’s identity was never revealed. One of her siblings later revealed he died.

Bobbie was arrested in June 2023 at a Florida Hobby Lobby store after allegedly shoplifting some merchandise. She was later discovered to be in possession of the drug fentanyl and booked into the Hernando County Jail on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.

She was found unresponsive in her the bathroom of her Florida apartment on December 23, 2023. Bobbie was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. On February 13, 2024, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner revealed the results of her autopsy. Bobbie died from intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and her death was ruled as accidental. She was only 41 years old at the time of her death.

Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images

Who Is Leslie Carter?

The third eldest Carter sibling was born on June 6, 1986. Like Bobbie, she was also featured on House of Carters.

Leslie’s life was cut short at the age of 25 when she died from a drug overdose. At the time, she and her daughter, Alyssa Jane, were living with her dad, Robert, in suburban Buffalo, New York. Leslie’s stepmother found her unresponsive on January 31, 2012. Whie Robert performed CPR on his daughter, she was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A supplemental “Overdose Follow Up” report to the Chautauqua County, New York’s police incident report of Leslie’s death said she overdosed and was taking the prescription medications olanzapine (Zyprexa), cyclobenzaprine (a muscle relaxant) and alprazolam (Xanax) at the time of her passing.

Who Is Aaron Carter?

Aaron and twin sister Angel Carter were born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. Aaron followed in his brother Nick’s footsteps, becoming a pop sensation at ​9 years old with the 1997 release of his self-titled album. It went on to sell more than a million copies worldwide.

The ​preteen’s second album, 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), was a massive success, going triple platinum and spawning the hit single “I Want Candy.” After the release of 2002’s Another Earthquake!, Aaron would not release another album until 2018’s Love.

Aaron’s finances became troublesome, as he filed for bankruptcy in 2013, after owing the I.R.S. $1.3 million in back taxes from the height of his pop career. He eventually settled the debt the following year.

As an adult, Aaron tried his hand at rap music and appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. But he battled drugs and made five trips to rehab before he was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home on November 5, 2022.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office listed Aaron’s cause of death in April 2023 as drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane – a gas common in air spray cleaners – and alprazolam – which causes drowsiness and sedation – and ruled the death an accident.

Aaron left behind a son, Prince, whom he welcomed on November 22, 2021, with then-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Who Is Angel Carter?

Aaron’s twin has been open about how devastating it was to lose her brother. She began working with the children’s mental health organization On Our Sleeves following his passing.

“It’s turned into something on a bigger scale where it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get his story out there. We’ve got to not allow my brother and sister to die in vain and to use this as an example of what can happen.’ So many families are affected by this,” Angel told People in August 2023 about addiction.

When Bobbie Jean died, Angel wrote in an Instagram tribute, “I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement.”