To the extreme! TLC has a proven track record of bringing some of the most unique and interesting people to the small screen, and the forthcoming season of Extreme Sisters promises to deliver jaw-dropping moments and juicy drama. Keep reading to find out everything to know about season 2 of Extreme Sisters, including the cast, premiere date, spoilers and more.

‘Extreme Sisters’ Season 2 Cast

Fans will see both familiar and new faces on season 2 of Extreme Sisters. Returning cast members include twins Anna and Lucy, as well as twins Christina and Jessica. New cast members include stepsisters Ashley and Vee, twins Jordan and Randi and identical triplets Hannah, Katherine and Nadia.

What Is ‘Extreme Sisters’ About?

Extreme Sisters first premiered on TLC in 2021. According to the show’s description, the series follows siblings who take their strong sister bonds “to the extreme.”

The description continues, “Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

‘Extreme Sisters’ Triplets: Meet Hannah, Katherine and Nadia

Newcomers Hannah, Katherine and Nadia – who are referred to as “The Staten Island Sisters” – are identical triplets who do everything together, according to the season 2 trailer shared by Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. From “sleeping with their legs entwined” to sharing an Instagram account and speaking in their own made-up language, these sisters definitely take their close bond to the extreme.

‘Extreme Sisters’ Twins: Anna and Lucy, Christina and Jessica, Jordan and Randi

Fans first met Anna and Lucy during season 1 of Extreme Sisters. The pair share an Instagram account – and a boyfriend! – which is something they’ve been adamant about for quite some time.

Courtesy of Anna and Lucy DeCinque/Instagram

“We had separate boyfriends in the past and it did not work. We always have to have the same partner. When we had separate partners they always tried to separate us. It destroyed everything because we never want to be apart. For us sharing a boyfriend, it’s a lot easier for our lives,” Lucy explained to Fox News in April 2021.

She added, “We want to live like one person. We need everything to be identical: our clothes, our makeup. I need to follow her wherever she goes so if she walks into the next room, I have to. We have to do the same steps, too.”

Viewers will also recognize Christina and Jessica from last season. The twins – who are referred to as the “Psychic Sisters” and list their jobs as Intuitive Life and Love Coaches in their respective Instagram bios – pick up where they left off at the end of season 1. Christina is also expecting her second child with younger boyfriend John, which is shown in the trailer.

Newcomers and identical twins Jordan and Randi – referred to as “Country Chic Sisters” – have also done everything together since the day they were born. The pair’s dream is to date and marry identical twin brothers, which fans will see play out onscreen with partners Daniel and Derek.

‘Extreme Sisters’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Season 2 of Extreme Sisters premieres on TLC on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The previous season can be streamed on Discovery+.