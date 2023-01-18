Triple the trouble! Triplets Hannah, Katherine and Nadia Capasso are the latest family members to tell their stories on TLC as they star on season 2 of Extreme Sisters. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the triplets and the show’s second season.

Who Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Hannah, Katherine and Nadia?

Hannah, Katherine and Nadia are making their reality TV debut during season 2 of Extreme Sisters. The group has been committed to experiencing every aspect of their lives together.

Despite being 25 years old, the sisters still live together, sleep in the same room, vacation together, play games together and bicker. They have such a close bond that they even communicate by speaking their own made-up language.

Not much is known about Hannah, Katherine and Nadia as individuals, though that is likely about to change.

Due to their close bond as triplets, Hannah, Katherine and Nadia have had hard times navigating romantic relationships and mature experiences. During the show, viewers will watch the reality stars come to the realization that they need to grow up and make changes if they want to live more independent lives.

Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Hannah, Katherine and Nadia on Instagram?

They keep fans up to date about their lives through their joint Instagram account, which has 114K followers.

According to the bio, Hannah, Katherine and Nadia are all bloggers and gamers.

What Have ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Hannah, Katherine and Nadia Said About Their Close Bond?

In the season 2 trailer shared by Entertainment Tonight, the sisters explained that they “sleep with our legs entwined.”

“We share bras, clothing, shoes,” the trio shared.

As the clip continued, the sisters were confronted by a family member about their contributions to the family. “You guys aren’t the center of the universe,” she added.

Where Do ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Hannah, Katherine and Nadia Live?

Hannah, Katherine and Nadia currently live under the same roof in Staten Island, New York.

TLC

What Is ‘Extreme Sisters’ About?

The reality series, which debuted on TLC in 2021, follows several groups of siblings whose close bonds are tested by other people in their lives.

The new season welcomes back season 1 stars Anna DeCinque, Lucy DeCinque, Christina Manning and Jessica Dunagan. Meanwhile, viewers will be introduced to the Staten Island-based triplets, as well as Ashley, Vee, Jordan and Randi.

Season 2 of Extreme Sisters premieres on TLC on Monday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET.