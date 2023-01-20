Wedded bliss! Extreme Sisters star Christina Manning is married to her partner, John Zloty, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

According to records obtained and viewed by In Touch, the reality stars tied the knot in Pierce County, Washington, on August 14, 2021 – just two months after the season 1 finale of Extreme Sisters aired on TLC and 10 days after the life coach’s birthday, which falls on August 4.

Though Christina, 39, and John, 26, haven’t referred to each other as “husband” or “wife” onscreen, the Indiana native called Christina his wife in a January 6 Instagram post celebrating the second season of Extreme Sisters. “Congratulations to my beautiful wife on the release of the teaser trailer for her show #ExtremeSisters,” he captioned two sweet snaps of the couple, noting that fans can catch the premiere on January 23.

Fans were seemingly caught off guard by John’s caption, with one social media user writing, “Oooh can’t wait. But also, wife!? CONGRATS to that!” Another tagged Christina in her comment, adding, “WIFE! My girl, you hide the secrets well!!”

Fans will see John, Christina and her twin sister, Jessica Dunagan, pick up where they left off in the forthcoming season of Extreme Sisters as Christina and Jessica, 37, try to mend their relationship. Christina and John are gearing up to welcome their first child together, and the friction between John and Jessica has firmly divided the family. Christina has two children from a previous relationship, Maddox and Maelyn, while Jessica has one child, a son named Preston.

Christina reflected on her pregnancy journey in a January 7 Instagram post, noting that she thought she “was done having kids; almost 40, blessed with two already.”

She continued, “But mostly, I am honored to share this experience with the most amazing man. A man who took care of me when I was sick, held my hand when I would cry, told me I was beautiful as I gained weight. A man who I have fallen more in love with as I see him be a father. I didn’t have a dad growing up, and so I know how blessed my children are to have amazing male role models in their life. One thing I have got right in this life, is that I have chosen really great men to have children with. I got it right with Maddox and Maelyn’s Dad and I have won the jackpot with John. Feeling so, so blessed and had to share.”