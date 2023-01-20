Going strong? Extreme Sisters fans watched Christina Manning’s romance with John Zloty get in the middle of her relationship with her twin sister, Jessica Dunagan, during season 1 of the hit TLC show. Keep scrolling to find out if Christina and John are still together, learn about their relationship and more.

Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Christina Manning and John Zloty Still Together?

Despite facing obstacles in their relationship during season 1 of the TLC show, Christina and John appear to be going strong.

The couple tied the knot in August 2021, In Touch exclusively confirmed.

In January 2023, John took to Instagram to congratulate Christina following the release of the show’s season 2 trailer. “Congratulations to my beautiful wife on the release of the teaser trailer for her show #extremesisters,” he wrote alongside two snaps of the couple.

Meanwhile, Christina also shared a sweet photo of the pair in January. “Mom & Dad,” the reality star simply captioned the picture.

How Long Have ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Christina Manning and John Zloty Been Together?

Fans were first introduced to Christina and John during season 1 of Extreme Sisters.

Despite being 13 younger than Christina, John has embraced their relationship and her son from her previous marriage to Tristan Manning.

During season 1, John revealed that Christina is his first serious girlfriend. They were seen taking major steps in their romance, including moving in together after only dating for a few months.

Does John Zloty Get Along With Christina Manning’s Twin Sister, Jessica Dunagan?

While Christina and John hit it off immediately, the same can’t be said for him and Jessica.

Jessica has argued that John has gotten in the way of the twin sisters’ close bond, while the drama is set to continue in season 2, which premieres on TLC on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Jessica expressed her frustrations with John after he said Christina didn’t need to attend her sister’s ultrasound appointment.

“John wants my sister all to himself,” she complained.

Courtesy of John Zloty/Instagram

In another scene, Jessica told John that she wasn’t “going anywhere.”

After he responded by saying that he was going to remain in Christina’s life, John said in a confessional, “I’m not gonna let her walk all over me like she’s walked all over Christina for 38 years.”

The tension between Jessica and John hit a breaking point when Christina was seen crying in a confessional. “They’re f–ked up. I would never make somebody feel this way,” she said through tears.