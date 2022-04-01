Exclusive ‘Ex on the Beach’ Star Arisce Teases Open Relationship With Ex Mike: ‘Not as Open as You Think’

A new season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach is finally here — and with it, plenty of drama to keep fans entertained! In an exclusive video interview with In Touch, Arisce Wanzer, who originally was on Strut, details how her open relationship with ex-boyfriend and Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club alum Mike Mulderrig affected the dynamic in the house.

“You’ll just have to wait and see … because sometimes it’s not as open as you think it’s going to be,” Arisce teases. The model then goes on to reveal what it was like to see Mike walk in.

“Oh, I was really annoyed because it was not the ex that I wanted,” Arisce laughs. “Like, if we’re getting our ex back, I’m like, I don’t want this one right now. I could have maybe week four or something … I don’t know.”

Courtesy of Arisce Wanzer/Instagram; Mike Mulderrig/Instagram

Adding fuel to the fire, Paradise Hotel’s David Barta gets involved in a love triangle with Arisce and Mike.

“I had had a crush on Mike for years. He was the first guy I had ever had a crush on,” David exclusively tells In Touch. “In fact, Mike and I had kissed each other at his birthday — in front of Arisce before. So, you could imagine how I’m feeling when Mike walks in and I go, ‘Oh, hi, Mike’s here for me,’ and then he sits down next to Arisce and I go, ‘Well, I didn’t know you two were dating.'”

No matter what unfolds on Ex on the Beach this season. David is ultimately prepared! “This is my third dating show that I’ve done,” he boasts. “So, I kind of understand maybe you should present yourself this way, you know? You really need to make sure you lock yourself down, like get a little safe and then venture out.”

The new season of Ex on the Beach will include 12 hour-long episodes featuring singles Arisce, David, Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love), Ray Gantt (Love Island), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot to Handle), Kyra Green (Love Island), Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance), Ranin Karim and Alain Lorenzo.

The exes include Mike, Nicole O’Brien (Too Hot to Handle), Caro Viee (Love Island), Emily Salch (Love Island), Sher (Love Island), Kat Dunn (Big Brother), Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada), Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada), Ricky Rogers (Double Shot at Love), Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian and Alexis Christina.

New episodes of Ex on the Beach air on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.